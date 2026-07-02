How ISI Handlers Were Directing Punjab Recruits For Delhi Terror Plot

In a major counter-terrorism operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has dismantled a Pakistan-backed terror and illegal arms network with the arrest of four suspected operatives linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

While speaking to NDTV, Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Praveen Tripathi said, "The accused were acting on instructions from a Pakistan-based handler, identified as Shahzad Bhatti, and were preparing to carry out a terror strike in the Delhi-NCR region."

According to Special Cell official, the accused had adopted covert communication methods by using foreign mobile numbers to operate WhatsApp accounts, making it difficult for security agencies to trace their interactions. Officials said these numbers had been arranged by their handlers based in Pakistan.

Among those arrested are three residents of Punjab-Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal, Gurjant Singh alias Rishi and Sajan Singh alias Honey-and Gaganpreet, who was apprehended from Delhi. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

During the operation, investigators recovered two foreign-made firearms, including a Zigana pistol and a .30 bore pistol, along with nine live cartridges and five mobile phones. Police said the seized electronic devices contain material that is being examined for further leads into the alleged network and its cross-border links.

According to the investigation, the Special Cell had received specific intelligence suggesting that Pakistan-based handlers were attempting to recruit young men from Punjab to execute violent activities in the national capital. Acting on this information, officers carried out technical surveillance and field operations before making the arrests.

Police said the first breakthrough came with the arrest of Shubdeep Singh in Amritsar, from whose possession a semi-automatic pistol, live ammunition and mobile phones were allegedly recovered. During questioning, he is said to have disclosed that he remained in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and was involved in receiving consignments of weapons and narcotics that were allegedly dropped into Punjab using drones.

Based on his interrogation, Gurjant Singh and Sajan Singh were subsequently arrested in Punjab. Investigators claim both were also in touch with Pakistani handlers through foreign WhatsApp numbers and were allegedly involved in receiving arms and narcotics transported across the border via drones.

The investigation later led police to Gaganpreet, who was arrested in Delhi. According to officials, he had been assigned the task of conducting reconnaissance of religious places, police stations and police pickets in the capital. Police further allege that he was instructed to record videos of these locations and was being prepared to execute a firing incident in Delhi.

Investigators also stated that two of the accused had previously been arrested in cases registered under the NDPS Act. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the alleged network, trace the financial and logistical support system behind it, and determine whether additional modules linked to the same handlers remain active.