How A Delhi Man Lost Rs 10 Lakh After Being Offered Cheaper Photocopy Papers

Police tracked three men in Gujarat and arrested them. (Representational)

Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly cheating a person of around Rs 10 lakh by promising him photocopy paper at cheap rates, an officer on Tuesday said.

The frauds used bank accounts registered in Surat, Gujarat, from people unaware their accounts were being used for illegal proceeds.

On September 14, one Mohammad Faizan Ansari approached police alleging he was cheated of around Rs 9.96 lakh by an e-commerce firm.

Ansari told police he was browsing the internet looking for photocopy paper when he found a company which offered it at a very cheap rate, an officer said.

"He showed interest in purchasing 8,000 rims of photocopy papers worth Rs 4.10 lakh and transferred Rs 9.96 lakh in total cost which included shipping charges, container deposit charge, GST and other payments," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said.

"But no photocopy paper was delivered," he added.

During the investigation, it was found that the money was credited to a nationalised bank in Gujarat.

Police tracked three men --- Anees Anwar Bhai Gohil, 26, Mobin Javed Ansari, 31, and 33-year-old Paras Jeetender Patel -- in Surat and arrested them.

Five mobile phones with nine SIM cards and four ATM cards were seized from their possession, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)