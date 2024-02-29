House Help Attacked With Acid-Like Substance By Husband In Gurugram: Cops

Her husband came from behind, threw some acid-like substance on her, police said (Representational)

A 34-year-old woman female house help was attacked with an acid-like substance by her husband in Palam Vihar area here, police said on Thursday.

The woman got burns in her hands, legs, and parts of her waist and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The incident took place near the Rezang-la crossing in Palam Vihar area around 6.30 pm on Wednesday when the woman was on her way home from her workplace.

Her husband came from behind, threw some acid-like substance on her and fled, said police.

Some passersby rushed to help her and called police, which took her to the civil hospital from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital as she was critical, they said.

At the complaint of Noor, a nephew of the victim, an FIR was registered against the husband under section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid etc) of the IPC at Palam Vihar Police Station on Thursday, said police.

"An FIR has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused," said Inspector Ajayveer Singh, SHO, Palam Vihar Police Station.

