Watch: Cars Float, Bang Against Each Other In Water-Logged Gurgaon

Heavy rain lashed Haryana's Gurgaon this morning, flooding several areas and halting traffic at major intersections. Several videos emerged on the internet that showed vehicles partially submerged and water flowing on the streets in the financial and technology hub. People had to wade through knee-deep water in Sector 10. CCTV footage showed a street in the Palam Vihar neighbourhood heavily inundated. Several parked vehicles floated briefly as a car passed the street and displaced the stagnant water.

While the parked vehicles hit each other and appeared as if they floated in the water, a car moved past the street without even touching them.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Gurgaon, asking authorities to remain prepared for disruption in water and electricity supply as it expects “heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm or lightning” on Monday and Tuesday. It has also asked traffic authorities to be prepared for jams as vehicles could be stuck in low-lying areas after water-logging.

The southwest monsoon officially arrived in Delhi and neighbouring areas on July 13, but Gurgaon had received light rain only so far. On Monday morning, it received the first spell of heavy rainfall this season after days of hot and humid conditions.

The temperature in Gurgaon is likely to remain a few notches below normal due to the rain. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius mark, while the minimum is expected to be between 26 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.

An ANI report stated that according to the IMD prediction in the morning hours of Monday, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The monsoon has also brought down the air pollution level in the city. The air quality in Gurgaon has improved from moderate to satisfactory on Monday morning. The Central Pollution Control Board said that Gurgaon's air quality index (AQI) was 72 on Monday morning.