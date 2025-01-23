Advertisement
Gurugram Man's Body Found In UP Canal, 'Suicide Point' In Search History

Last Wednesday, Prince Rana left home without informing where he was going. He also left his phone behind.

Prince Rana had been working in a Gurugram-based firm

The decomposed body of a 33-year-old man living at Gurugram was recovered from a canal in Ghaziabad last evening, a week after he left home and did not return. Prince Rana, his family said, is from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and had been working in Gurugram as a project manager with an app aggregator.

Last Wednesday, Prince left home without informing where he was going. He also left his phone behind. His wife approached police and a missing person complaint was registered the next day. The family has said that the browsing history of his phone showed he had searched about 'suicide points'.

Cops in Ghaziabad were informed last evening that a body was found near Gangnahar canal. When police searched the decomposed body, they found a wallet which had Prince's Aadhaar card. Later, his family members confirmed his identity. Police said autopsy will reveal the cause of death. Further probe into the matter will be carried out by Gurugram police because the missing complaint was filed there.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Siddharth Gautam said Prince Rana left his home in Gurugram Sector 22 on January 15. "His wife filed a missing persons complaint. They were looking for him. Yesterday, we found his body in the canal," he said.

"We have sent the body for autopsy. We can provide information only after the autopsy. Gurugram police is investigating the matter. His family said he had searched 'suicide point' on his phone. Post-mortem report will provide more information," the officer said.

Inputs by Pintu Tomar

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.