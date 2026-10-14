Hours After BJP Elevation, Robbers Tie Him Up At Kanpur Farmhouse, Loot Rs 50 Lakh

He celebrated his political elevation through the day. Congratulations and celebrations continued till late evening. Ramesh Yadav, the newly appointed State Secretary of the BJP's Pichhda Morcha (Backward Classes Wing), returned to Kanpur after assuming office in Lucknow on Monday.

Little did he know that the day would end in a nightmare for him.

Yadav returned to his farmhouse near Kanpur after a hectic day to rest. At midnight, masked men stormed his farmhouse, tied him up, and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 50 lakh.

In a brazen challenge to law and order, masked robbers entered Yadav's farmhouse in the Sen-Paschim Para area of Kanpur. The criminals held the prominent leader hostage in his own home and fled after looting valuables and cash.

Yadav was assigned his new role in the BJP on October 1. On Monday, October 12, he assumed charge as State Secretary of the BJP's Pichhda Morcha and returned to Kanpur late in the evening. He was resting at his farmhouse - located about 15 kilometres from the city - when masked men entered the premises in a manner reminiscent of a movie scene.

According to his account to the police, the criminals had arrived fully prepared. They first overpowered Ramesh Yadav and tied his hands and feet. They then ransacked the house, making off with cash and valuables worth around Rs 50 lakh.

Ramesh Yadav is no ordinary local leader. He has served as a Block Incharge thrice. His wife, Shashi, has also held the same position. He had also contested the 2022 Assembly elections from the Bithoor constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket. Recently, he joined the BJP and was entrusted with a significant responsibility - that of a state secretary.

News of the robbery at the residence of a prominent leader from the ruling party caused a stir within the police department. Senior officers rushed to the scene overnight. Joint Police Commissioner Dr Vipin Tada, DCP (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary, and a heavy police contingent arrived at the location and initiated an investigation.

The police are currently scrutinising CCTV footage from the farmhouse and surrounding areas in an effort to identify the masked perpetrators. According to reports, around 14 staff members, including four security guards, four gunmen and a driver, have been rounded up for questioning. Police have not been able to identify the robbers yet.

(With inputs from Arun Agrawal)