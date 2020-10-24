'Gandhis Don't Care...': Prakash Javadekar On Alleged Rape In Punjab

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar criticised Rahul Gandhi over the alleged rape in Punjab (File)

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took a swipe at Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today over the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old Dalit girl - whose father is a migrant labourer from Bihar - in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

Describing the incident as "extremely shocking" and calling for "strict action", Mr Javadekar demanded that Mr Gandhi - who has been fiercely critical of the BJP over the alleged gangrape and murder of a young Dalit woman in UP's Hathras last month - stop his "political tours" and visit Punjab to "take cognisance of crime against women".

"The rape and murder of a six-year-old Dalit girl from Bihar, in Hoshiarpur's Tanda village, is very shocking. Instead of going on political tours, Rahul Gandhi should visit Tanda and Rajasthan, and take cognisance of incidents of crime against women," Mr Javadekar was quoted by news agency ANI.

"Neither Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi visited the family of the victim in Tanda. They do not pay heed to the injustice done to women in the states ruled by their party, but visit Hathras and other places for photo-op with the victim's family," he added.

Mr Javadekar's attack on the Congress comes after the party targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gangrape in Hathras and questioned the Yogi Adityanath government's track record in protecting girls and women.

Mr Gandhi and Ms Gandhi Vadra met the family of the young woman - who died from injuries sustained in the attack - after two dramatic attempts. They were stopped each time by UP Police - the first saw Mr Gandhi shoved to the ground by cops and the second saw Ms Gandhi Vadra manhandled by the police as she tried to protect a party worker during a lathi charge.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting the family of the Hathras victim

Last week the two also criticised the BJP over its trademark "Beti bachao..." (save your daughters) campaign, pointing out that the situation in UP was more of a "apradhi bachao" (save criminals).

Both the BJP and UP Police have come under severe scrutiny for their conduct of the Hathras investigation, with the Allahabad High Court among their critics. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded earlier this month to say his government was committed to the safety of women.

Meanwhile, Mr Javadekar today also took a swing at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is leading the opposition mahagathbandhan charge to defeat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the ruling JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar in elections that start next week.

"Tejashwi Yadav is sharing the stage and campaigning with the people who are committing atrocities on Bihar's girl. How will the people react?" he asked, referring to Rahul Gandhi's appearance with Mr Yadav at election rallies on Friday.

Mr Yadav has targeted Nitish Kumar over increased crime in the state during his 15 years in charge.

Regardless of political affiliations and parties in charge of different states, the barbaric incident in Jalalpur village of Punjab's Tanda region is the latest in a string of sexual assaults and attacks on women and young girls across the country.

Data released by the National Crime Records Bureau last month showed India recorded an average of 87 rapes per day in 2019 - an increase of seven per cent from the previous year.

With input from ANI