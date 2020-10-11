'Shameful Truth': Rahul Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Hathras Case

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the Hathras case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had visited Hathras in Uttar Pradesh last week amid outrage over the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old woman, this morning attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet. The brutal torture of the 20-year-old Dalit woman has triggered nationwide outrage; she died at a hospital in Delhi last month.

"The shameful truth is many Indians don't consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human. The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE (sic)," the ex-Congress chief wrote in a tweet this morning, along with a news report that said the police had been denying the rape charges.

The 20-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by four men of her village on September 14. She died two weeks later after sustaining horrific injuries in a savage assault that many have compared to the 2012 gang rape in the national capita

The UP government has been criticised for the handling on the case and a late-night cremation where her family was allegedly not allowed. The police, meanwhile, have filed 19 FIRs (First Information Reports) - not against the accused - but against "unknown people" for a conspiracy to defame the state government.

Last week, Mr Gandhi had visited the victim's family, two days after he was stopped by the UP Police while marching to Hathras. Dramatic visuals showed him in a tussle with UP cops; he was pushed and he fell to the ground.

The central government, meanwhile, on Saturday reminded state and UT governments of existing laws for "mandatory action by police in cases of crimes against women".

