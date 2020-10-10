CBI Takes Over Hathras Probe From UP Police

The police have come under sharp criticism for forcibly cremating the woman's body. (File)

The CBI will take investigate the alleged gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district by a group of so-called "upper caste" men, taking over the case that has triggered a nationwide outcry.

Under searing criticism over the incident and pulled up by the Allahabad High Court, the Yogi Adityanath government had recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week even though the ruling BJP dismissed the protests as "political stunts".

A large part of the criticism goes to the UP government's handling of the case, including its treatment of the young woman's traumatised family, whom they allegedly locked up in their home to hastily cremate their daughter at night.

The 20-year-old woman allegedly was assaulted by four men of her village on September 14. She died two weeks later of horrific injuries from the attack; she had multiple fractures, spinal injuries, a broken neck and a gash in her tongue.

While the family say the woman died as the result of a brutal sexual assault, the state police has contended that the woman died due to a neck injury, saying no sperm was found in her forensic samples.