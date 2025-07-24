"Hope To Live Up To Expectations": Kamal Haasan Set For Parliament Debut

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan is all set to be sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday. Speaking exclusively to NDTV en route to Delhi, Mr Haasan said he was "honoured" and conscious of the expectations placed upon him as he embarks on his parliamentary journey. "I am honoured to begin with. I know I've to do a lot. Something is expected of me - I hope I live up to those expectations. I'll try my best to be honest, earnest and speak for Tamil Nadu and India," he said.

This marks a significant political milestone for the 69-year-old actor, who launched his party in 2017 with a focus on fighting corruption, rural development, and environmental sustainability. His party secured around 4 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and went on to contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where Mr Haasan narrowly lost the Coimbatore South seat to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan.

Although MNM chose to stay away from the 2024 Lok Sabha electoral fray, it extended support to the ruling DMK, which has now rewarded Mr Haasan with a seat in the Upper House. He has since explained this shift as a "need of the hour".

Notably, Mr Haasan's vision for direct benefit transfers to women, notably a monthly assistance scheme, was later adopted by the DMK and rolled out as its flagship Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to eligible women heads of households.

With Mr Haasan now officially aligning with the DMK, MNM is expected to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led alliance. That election is already being anticipated as a star-studded four-cornered contest, with actor Vijay's TVK also set to make its political debut.

Mr Haasan's entry into Parliament adds a new chapter to his public life - from cinema icon to reformist politician, and now a national lawmaker.