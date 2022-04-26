'Hope The Hon'ble Court...': Mehbooba Mufti On J&K Special Status Petitions

Mehbooba Mufti has been opposing the centre scrapping special status to J&K

People's Democratic Party or PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti today said she hopes the Supreme Court will not only stay the scrapping of special status but also reverse all laws extended to Jammu and Kashmir after the state was divided into two Union Territories.

"A state robbed of its legal and constitutional special status was cleaved into two and disempowered. Yet it took SC (Supreme Court) 3 years to list the case. Hope the Hon'ble court stays not only revocation of Article 370 but also reverses all the illegal laws brought in," the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister tweeted.

Ms Mufti's reaction came against the backdrop of the Supreme Court agreeing to list after the summer vacation a bunch of petitions challenging the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

On August 5, 2019, the centre scrapped provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and divided the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.