Hope Supreme Court Will Do Justice: Asaduddin Owaisi On Gyanvapi Case

Gyanvapi mosque: Asaduddin Owaisi said "grave procedural unfairness happened" in Gyanvapi verdict.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said he is hopeful that the Supreme Court will stay the order of the lower court on the Gyanvapi issue during the next hearing and do "complete justice".

Mr Owaisi said in his opinion a "grave procedural unfairness happened" when the Varanasi court limited the number of namazis to 20 and ordered to protect the area where a "Shivling" was said to be found.

"They have allowed the namazis to go and pray in the Gyanvapi Masjid. Earlier, the order of the lower court limited it to 20 people. So, we are hopeful that on the next date of hearing, the Supreme Court will do complete justice," he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a Shivling is said to be found in a videography survey and allowed Muslims to offer namaz.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat, Mr Owaisi on Monday asserted he will not let the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi meet the fate of the Babri Masjid that was demolished in December 1992.

