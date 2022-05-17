Gyanvapi Mosque: Secure 'Shivling' Area But Don't Stop Namaz, Says Court

The Supreme Court will hear the Gyanvapi mosque case on Thursday

The Supreme Court today asked the Varanasi administration where exactly the Shivling (symbol of Lord Shiva) was found inside Gyanvapi mosque in the Uttar Pradesh city.

The Supreme Court's question to the administration came during the hearing of a petition by the mosque committee that sought a direction to the authorities in Varanasi to stop the survey of the mosque complex.

"Where exactly was the Shivling found?" Justice DY Chandrachud said.

"We haven't seen the report," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh government, replied, and sought time till tomorrow to return with details.

The Supreme Court then told the Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure the area where the Shivling was found was protected, without impeding Muslims from coming to the mosque for namaz (prayer).

Yesterday, after a sensational claim by Hindu petitioners that a "Shivling" had been found in a pond at Gyanvapi masjid complex, a local court had ordered it sealed. The "Shivling" was said to be found during a court-mandated filming of the mosque complex following a petition seeking access to pray at a shrine behind the mosque.