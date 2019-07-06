Hong Kong Approves Over $9 Million For Cyclone-Hit Odisha: Report

A very severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Fani, battered Odisha in May, killing 64 people. (File)

The Hong Kong government has approved over $900,000 for relief and rehabilitation work in cyclone-hit Odisha that could benefit around 45,100 victims, China's official media reported on Friday.

A very severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Fani, battered Odisha in May, killed 64 people and damaged more than five lakh houses in the state's coastal districts.

Three grants totalling 7.032 million Hong Kong dollars (about $902,278) from Hong Kong's Disaster Relief Fund to three agencies has been approved for the cyclone victims in Odisha, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported quoting a spokesperson of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government as saying.

The grants will benefit around 45,100 cyclone victims and will be used to provide hygiene kits, kitchen kits, water, education, household items and shelter kits.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the relief agencies will be asked to submit evaluation reports and audited accounts on the use of the grants after the relief projects have been completed," the report quoted the HKSAR spokesperson as saying.

