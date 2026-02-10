Advertisement

Fire Breaks Out At Hong Kong Airport, 3 Boarding Bridges Temporarily Shut

There were no injuries reported, the authority added.

The blaze was extinguished.
A fire broke out at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 1 around 3 pm (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, forcing officials to close three boarding bridges temporarily before the blaze was extinguished, the airport authority said.

