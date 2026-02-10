Fire Breaks Out At Hong Kong Airport, 3 Boarding Bridges Temporarily Shut

The blaze was extinguished.Image posted on X by @ChrisWu56
A fire broke out at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 1 around 3 pm (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, forcing officials to close three boarding bridges temporarily before the blaze was extinguished, the airport authority said.
There were no injuries reported, the authority added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world