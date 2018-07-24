Home Minister Rajnath Singh Visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee In AIIMS

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection,

All India | | Updated: July 24, 2018 23:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee In AIIMS

Rajnath Singh reached AIIMS around 7.30 and left around 8.20 pm.

New Delhi: 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

Mr Singh reached AIIMS around 7.30 and left around 8.20 pm, according to a source.

Mr Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajnath SinghAtal Bihari VajpayeeAIIMS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoCastor OilBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................