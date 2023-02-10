'Hoax': Case Against 3 'Pujaris' For Ice On Shivling At Nashik Temple

A probe by a committee set up by the temple trust into the incident (Representational)

A police case has been filed against three persons in connection with the appearance of ice in the shape of a 'linga' in the renowned Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik in June last year, which a probe committee has now proclaimed as a hoax.

Videos of the 'linga' shaped ice, which first appeared on June 30, 2022, soon went viral on social media, though experts as well as anti-superstition activists questioned the timing, as it was summer, and lack of conducive climatic conditions for such ice formation.

A probe by a committee set up by the temple trust into the incident, which took place when the Amarnath Yatra was underway, checked CCTV footage and zeroed in on three "pujaris" who were allegedly involved, a functionary said.

"The three pujaris had kept the ice piece on the shivling and circulated a video of it. They allegedly carried out this act to time it with the opening of the Amarnath cave shrine (in Jammu and Kashmir) so as to attract devotees here as well," temple trustee Prashant Gaidhani said.

He explained that "purohits" carry out rituals and prayers at the temple, whereas "pujaris" are involved in maintenance and management of the sanctum sanctorum, including cleaning 'nirmalya'.

Based on a complaint filed by temple liaison official Rashvi Jadhav, three pujaris were booked on February 8 for offences committed at a place of worship, cheating and conspiracy, a Trimbakeshwar police station official said.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe was underway, the official added.

Trimbakeshwar, located at the mouth of the Godavari, is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country. It is heavily patronised as the 'linga' in the temple is three-faced, embodying Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.



