Cleaning Temple, Performing Rituals: PM Modi's Day In Nashik In Pics

PM Modi offered prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir after the roadshow (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Maharashtra's Nashik, where he offered prayers at Ramkund and performed pooja at Shree Kalaram Mandir. He also inaugurated the National Youth Festival.

Thousands of people thronged the roadshow route to welcome PM Modi. The nearly 35-minute-long roadshow concluded at Sant Janardan Swami Maharaj Chowk after covering more than 2 kilometers.

After the roadshow, PM Modi reached Ramkund, located on the bank of the Godavari river, where he was offered a traditional 'pagdi' (turban) by the Nashik Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla.

PM Modi - accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - visited the Shree Kalaram Mandir after the roadshow.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

He also offered prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir after the roadshow and was felicitated thereafter.

​​The Prime Minister performed 'Jal Pujan' and 'aarti' - a musical instrument - while several priests sang Ram Bhajan.

​​​​​"At the Shree Kalaram Temple, I had the profound experience of hearing verses from the Bhavarth Ramayana written in Marathi by Sant Eknath Ji, eloquently narrating Prabhu Shri Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya. This recitation, resonating with devotion and history, was a very special experience," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At the Shree Kalaram Temple, I had the profound experience of hearing verses from the Bhavarth Ramayana written in Marathi by Sant Eknath Ji, eloquently narrating Prabhu Shri Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya. This recitation, resonating with devotion and history, was a very… pic.twitter.com/rYqf5YR5qu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

He also performed rituals while offering prayers at Ramkund. The temple is also known for a protest launched by B R Ambedkar on March 2, 1930, to seek entry for Dalits into the shrine.

PM Cleans Temple

PM Modi also cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple as part of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. A video, going viral on social media, shows PM Modi mopping the floors of the temple aimed at giving a message of cleanliness to the masses.

PM Modi also inaugurated Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, in Mumbai. Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than ₹ 17,840 crore. He will also address a public meeting in Navi Mumbai after the inauguration.