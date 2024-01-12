Video: PM Modi Cleans Nashik Temple As Part Of 'Swachchata Abhiyan'

PM Modi was also seen sitting at the temple playing cymbals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

The Prime Minister held a mega roadshow in Maharashtra's Nashik ahead of the inauguration of the National Youth Festival this morning.

PM Modi - accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - visited the Shree Kalaram Mandir after the roadshow.

He was seen sitting at the temple playing cymbals - a musical instrument - while several priests sung Ram Bhajan.

At the Shree Kalaram Temple, I had the profound experience of hearing verses from the Bhavarth Ramayana written in Marathi by Sant Eknath Ji, eloquently narrating Prabhu Shri Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya. This recitation, resonating with devotion and history, was a very… pic.twitter.com/rYqf5YR5qu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

The priests also sang the 'Yudh Kanda' segment of Ramayana - which depicts Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya. While the segment was sung in Marathi through an AI translation tool, the verses reached him in Hindi.

PM Modi will later in the day inaugurate Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, in Mumbai. Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore.

He will also address a public meeting in Navi Mumbai after the inauguration.