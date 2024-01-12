Watch: PM Modi Plays Cymbals At Nashik Temple As Priests Sing Ram Bhajan

PM Narendra Modi was seen sitting at the temple playing cymbals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a mega roadshow in Maharashtra's Nashik ahead of the inauguration of the National Youth Festival.

PM Modi - accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - also offered prayer at Shree Kalaram Mandir after the roadshow.

He was seen sitting at the temple playing cymbals - a musical instrument - while several priests sung Ram Bhajan.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/mADzM7rYpq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

The priests also sung the 'Yudh Kanda' segment of Ramayana - which depicts Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya. While the segment was sung in Marathi through an AI translation tool, the verses reached him in Hindi.

He also visited Ramkund on the bank of Godavari river, where he was offered a traditional 'pagdi' or turban. The Prime Minister performed 'Jal Pujan' and 'aarti' there.

PM Modi will later in the day inaugurate Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, in Mumbai. Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore.



He will also address a public meeting in Navi Mumbai after the inauguration.