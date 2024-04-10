Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha Offer Prayers At Trimbakeshwar Temple. See Pics

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon is setting mother-daughter goals with her recent Instagram post. The veteran star and her daughter Rasha Thadani recently visited the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra. Raveena Tandon has shared a series of pictures from their holy visit. In the first frame, the star can be seen seated with her forehead adorned with yellow and blue teeka. In the next photo, we see the mother-daughter duo standing in front of the temple. Raveena Tandon is wearing a white outfit with teal prints, while her daughter is dressed in an all-teal outfit. Additionally, there are more snapshots of the two praying at the shrine. The caption of the post reads, “Om Namoh Shivaye!”

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Rasha Thadani talked about how her mother, Raveena Tandon, is “very honest both personally and professionally.” She said, “My mom has always been supportive of everything that I have done. She's been my backbone; she will encourage me and say things like, ‘Go kill it...you've got this'. I look up to her—the way she works, how she handles the managers, make-up, and styling team, etc. I admire how she respects the people who work for her and with her. Also, she's very honest both personally and professionally. And I believe honesty is important because it is just good karma.”

“But, it is my father (Anil Thadani) who has given me a lot of advice—he's silently there through everything. In fact, the best piece of advice he's given me is ‘stay grounded, you have nothing to prove...just let your work speak for itself'. That's something I revise every now and then,” Rasha Thadani added.

In the same interview, Rasha Thadani also opened up about being grateful to Raveena Tandon for not exposing her to “pap culture.” She shared, "While growing up, mom tried to keep us away from the spotlight, and I was grateful that we were not exposed to pap culture at the time. I was 17 when I was papped alone-it took me time to warm up but now I am pretty chill. With the increased amount of social media platforms, it is hard to keep away from it. Obviously, social media isn't our work-while it can be fun, it can also be nasty."

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Patna Shuklla. Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani will be marking her Bollywood debut with a film directed by Abhishek Kapoor.