Raveena Tandon As A Bride. On 15th Anniversary, Glimpses Of Her Wedding Album

Raveena Tandon shared these wedding photos (courtesy officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon began celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Anil Thadani on Instagram and how! The 44-year-old actress shared three albums of throwback photos and summed up 15 years of being together in just a few words. Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani married on February 22, 2004. "15 years of love laughter honesty trust children dogs all in that order... and I love you more each day than yesterday," she dedicated this message to her film distributor husband. Aww. For fans, she had a delightful surprise as Raveena Tandon shared throwback photos from her wedding album on Instagram. Raveena Tandon was simply gorgeous as a bride! For another post, Raveena made a collage of her favourite memories, also featuring Anil Thadani. In the caption for the final anniversary post, which has more recent photos of Raveena with her husband, she simply added the heart emoji.

Here a look inside Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's wedding album and 15 years of togetherness. Happy anniversary!

Raveena Tandon met Anil Thadani when she was shooting for her 2003 movie Stumped and got engaged. The couple married the following year and welcomed their first baby - a daughter named Rasha - in 2005. Their second child - a son named Ranbirvardhan - was born in 2007. Almost a decade ahead of her wedding, Raveena Tandon had adopted two daughters Pooja and Chhaya as a single mother in 1995.

A quick look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram will reveal she is indeed a fan of throwback photos, especially of memories from the Nineties. For a post in January, she shared glimpses of her "second photoshoot" and wrote: "My mami found some old pics of my 2nd ever photo shoot. This one was with Gautam Rajadhyaksha for a magazine. Just after I'd started Patthar Ke Phool. Must be 1990."

Raveena Tandon is best known for popular Nineties' films such as Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Laadla and Dulhe Raja. Some of her best films in the later years include Daaman, Satta, Maatr and Shab, which released in 2017 and remains her last film.