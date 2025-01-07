'No Reason To Worry,' Says India After 5 HMPV Cases: Top Points

India has reported five cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak in China. The Centre said the HMPV is already in "circulation" globally and that "there's no need to panic".

Here are the top 10 developments on HMPV: The first two cases of HMPV in India were reported from Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday. This includes a three-month-old baby, who has been discharged, and an eight-month-old, who is recovering at a hospital. An 8-month-old male infant tested positive for HMPV on January 3, after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, with a history of bronchopneumonia. The third case of HMPV in India was confirmed in a two-month-old infant in Ahmedabad. "As of now the child is absolutely alright and is ready for discharge," said Dr Nirav Patel, a physician at the Orange Children Hospital in Ahmedabad. According to Dr Patel, the infant was admitted to the hospital on December 24 with symptoms of cold, cough and breathing difficulty. Tamil Nadu has reported two cases of HMPV, one each in Chennai and Salem, taking the national tally to 5. No deaths due to HMPV have been reported in India so far. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the top medical body, emphasised that the HMPV is already in “circulation” globally, including in India. It further noted that there is no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country. “India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses”, it said. The affected infants and their families in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have no recent travel history, the Union health ministry has said, ruling out exposure from other regions or countries. There was no immediate statement on the cases in Tamil Nadu. The HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. "Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001...," Union Health Minister JP Nadda said after reports of the virus in India. "HMPV spreads through the air and can affect people of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and early spring months," he said in a video statement, adding that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation. HMPV is nothing to panic about, former chief scientist of the World Health Organisation Dr Soumya Swaminathan said. "It's a known virus that causes respiratory infections, mostly mild," she said in a post on X. Dr Swaminathan urged people to take "normal precautions", taken during a cold: wear a mask, wash hands, avoid crowds, consult a doctor if severe symptoms. The HMPV outbreak in China raised health concerns globally, with countries closely monitoring the situation. Photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals in China have emerged on social media platforms, raising concerns. Issuing all health concerns, Beijing issued a press statement and called it an annual winter occurrence. "Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season," said China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on January 3. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HMPV can cause upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages, especially among young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. HMPV spreads from person to person or surfaces to person. Symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. Clinical symptoms of HMPV infection may progress to bronchitis or pneumonia and are similar to other viruses that cause upper and lower respiratory infections, as per the CDC.

