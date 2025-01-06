"HMPV Already In Circulation, Including In India": Top Medical Body ICMR

Amid the rising Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) scare, the top medical body - the Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR - on Monday alerted that the virus is already in "circulation" globally, including India. However, it noted that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses.

The ICMR's statement came as Bengaluru reported two cases of HMPV - a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged and an 8-month-old who is recovering. The health department ruled out exposure from other regions or countries, saying that the infected infants and their families have no recent travel history.

Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, it said.

"It is emphasized that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries. Furthermore, based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country," the ICMR said.

It also noted that while the Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels, ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year.

Earlier, the Centre had announced that it is monitoring the HMPV and other respiratory viruses following the surge of cases in China. A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) was held by representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other health organisations, to evaluate the situation.

The Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have issued guidelines for citizens. Kerala Health Minister Veena George also advised the elderly and pregnant women to wear masks, adding there is no need to panic as of now.

What is HMPV?

HMPV, first discovered in 2001, is a part of the Pneumoviridae family along with the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The symptoms commonly associated with the virus include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. HMPV can occasionally trigger pneumonia or chronic respiratory conditions.

It can spread from an infected individual to others through coughing, sneezing or personal contact.

Young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing severe illness due to HMPV.