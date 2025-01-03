New Virus Outbreak In China: What Is HMPV? Know Symptoms, Prevention Tips And More

Five years after the Covid-19 pandemic China is witnessing an outbreak of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV). According to reports and social media posts, hospitals are overcrowded with infected individuals and crematories are overwhelmed. Some social media users claim that multiple viruses, including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and Covid-19, are circulating in China. There are even claims that China has declared a state of emergency, however, there's no official confirmation.

HMPV causes flu-like symptoms. The virus usually affects the upper respiratory system but can sometimes cause lower respiratory infections. HMPV is more common in winter and early spring.

Symptoms of the human metapneumovirus

HMPV symptoms are similar to those of flu or common cold. It can spread from an infected individual to others through coughing, sneezing or personal contact. Some common symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

The estimated incubation period is three to six days and the duration depends on the severity of the infection.

Who is at a higher risk?

Young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing severe illness due to HMPV.

What are the complications of HMPV?

Sometimes HMPV can cause severe illness that might require hospitalisation. Bronchiolitis, Bronchitis, Pneumonia, Asthma or COPD flare-ups and Ear infection (otitis media) are a few complications.

Prevention tips:

You can reduce the risk of getting HMPV and other respiratory illnesses with these steps:

Wash hands with soap and water for atleast 20 seconds to control the spread

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Consider wearing a mask and avoid contact with those who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Practice self-isolation if you are sick

Currently, there is no specific antiviral therapy or vaccine to prevent HMPV.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.