As HMPV Cases Stay On A Rise: Here's How People Travelling Can Keep Themselves Safe

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory tract. It is closely related to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and often leads to symptoms similar to the common cold, such as coughing, fever, and nasal congestion. In severe cases, especially in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, HMPV can cause pneumonia or bronchitis. The rise in HMPV cases could be attributed to factors such as increased global travel, changes in immunity post-pandemic, and seasonal variations. As it spreads through respiratory droplets, travellers are at higher risk due to close contact in crowded areas like airports and public transport. Read on as we share list of precautions travellers can take to reduce risk of HMPV.

10 Tips for travellers to reduce the risk of catching HMPV

1. Practice frequent hand hygiene

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching surfaces in public places. If soap is unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol to kill germs effectively.

2. Wear a mask in crowded areas

Use a well-fitted mask, such as an N95 or surgical mask, in crowded or poorly ventilated places like airports, airplanes, or public transportation. Masks can reduce exposure to respiratory droplets that may contain the virus.

3. Avoid touching your face

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, especially with unwashed hands. This prevents the transfer of viruses from contaminated surfaces to mucous membranes, reducing the risk of infection.

4. Maintain physical distance

Keep a safe distance from people showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing or sneezing. Avoid sitting too close to others in waiting areas or during transit when possible.

5. Stay hydrated and eat nutritious foods

A well-hydrated body and a diet rich in vitamins and minerals help maintain a strong immune system. Pack healthy snacks and drink plenty of water to keep your body in optimal condition during travel.

6. Disinfect high-touch surfaces

Carry disinfectant wipes and sanitise frequently touched surfaces, such as airplane tray tables, armrests, doorknobs, and hotel room items. This reduces the likelihood of picking up the virus from contaminated objects.

7. Avoid sharing personal items

Do not share items like water bottles, utensils, or towels with others. Sharing can increase the risk of transmitting germs, especially if someone is unknowingly infected.

8. Choose ventilated spaces

Opt for seating in well-ventilated areas whenever possible. For example, on airplanes, turn on the overhead air vents to improve airflow around your seat.

9. Monitor your health

Be vigilant about any early symptoms of illness. If you feel unwell, avoid travel to prevent spreading or worsening the infection. Seek medical advice promptly if symptoms such as fever, difficulty breathing, or persistent cough develop.

10. Get vaccinated and stay updated

While no specific vaccine exists for HMPV, staying up to date with flu and COVID-19 vaccines can reduce overall respiratory illness risks. These measures also help prevent co-infections that can complicate recovery.

By following these precautions, travellers can significantly reduce their risk of contracting HMPV and enjoy safer journeys.

