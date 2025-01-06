WHO Ex Chief Scientist Says HMPV Nothing To Panic About, Lists Precautions

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is nothing to panic about, former chief scientist of the World Health Organisation Dr Soumya Swaminathan said.

"It's a known virus that causes respiratory infections, mostly mild," she said in a post on X.

Ms Swaminathan also urged people to take normal precautions that are taken for symptoms of cold, like wearing a mask, washing hands etc. "Rather than jump at detection of every pathogen, we should all take normal precautions when we have a cold: wear a mask, wash hands, avoid crowds, consult a doctor if severe symptoms," she said.



The expert's assurance comes even as three infants tested positive for the virus in Karnataka and Gujarat on Monday, the first reported cases of HMPV in India.

Two of the three cases were detected in Karnataka by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens. None of the patients had any history of international travel.

HMPV is a recognised respiratory virus that recently gained global attention after its outbreak was reported in China. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has said the health ministry is keeping an eye on the spread of the virus in China. Seeking to allay fears, he asserted that it's "not a new virus".

Earlier, the health ministry emphasised that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries. It said that there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country.

First discovered in the Netherlands in 2001, HMPV belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.