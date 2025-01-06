HMPV In India: Expert Answers FAQs About This Respiratory Infection

China is witnessing a surge in HMPV cases, leading to overcrowded hospitals and raising public health concerns. Three cases of HMPV were reported in India today, two in Bengaluru and one in Ahmedabad. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation. The infected infants and their families have no recent travel history.

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes upper respiratory infections resembling the common cold. While it can affect individuals of all ages, young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to more severe illness. HMPV infections are generally seasonal, occurring predominantly in winter and early spring.

As HMPV cases are on a rise, here are answers to some FAQs about HMPV straight from our expert.

1. Is HMPV life threatening?

"HMPV is not a new virus. It has recently garnered attention due to the recent outbreak in China. However, it should be checked whether there's a new strain circulating," says Dr. Ankita Baidya, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, Manipal Hospital.

"It is not deadly. But people of extreme ages should be under constant watch," she adds.

For most people, HMPV causes mild, self-limiting respiratory symptoms such as:

Cough

Runny nose

Fever

Sore throat

However, it can lead to severe illness in:

Infants and young children

Older adults (especially those over 65)

Immunocompromised individuals

People with chronic respiratory or heart conditions

In severe cases, it can lead to complications like pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

2. How soon does it go away?

The illness usually resolves within 7-10 days in most healthy individuals. However, severe cases, particularly in high-risk groups, may take longer to recover and may require hospitalization. "One may feel better within a week just like any viral illness without any complication. However, one should not self-medicate." says Dr.

3. How does it spread?

Dr. Baidya says "Just like any other respiratory illness, HMPV can spread via coughing, sneezing or contact with an infected person."

HMPV spreads through:

Respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Direct contact with an infected person or contaminated surfaces.

Close personal contact, like shaking hands or kissing.

The virus is most contagious during the symptomatic phase.

4. What age group is at highest risk?

Young children, particularly those under 5 years old, are most vulnerable. Elderly adults, especially those with underlying conditions and immunocompromised individuals (for example, cancer patients, organ transplant recipients).

5. How is it different from other respiratory viruses?

"There is a difference in incubation period which is 3-5 days in HMPV. However, unlike other respiratory infections, HMPV patients must be tested for pneumonia." says Dr. Baidya.

6. What are the tests available to diagnose HMPV?

"Respiratory sample is taken and sent for PCR testing," as suggested by the doctor.

7. Are there any preventive medicines for HMPV?

Currently, there is no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment for HMPV. Preventive measures include:

Good hygiene, like frequent handwashing with soap

Avoiding close contact with infected individuals

Disinfecting surfaces regularly

Wearing a mask during outbreaks in crowded areas

8. Can one take antibiotics?

"No, antibiotics are not recommended. Antibiotics are given only when there's bacterial infection linked." confirms Dr. Baidya. Antibiotics are not effective against HMPV because it is caused by a virus, not bacteria.

If symptoms are severe, especially in high-risk individuals, seek medical attention promptly, urges Dr Baidya.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.