As China Gets Another Covid-Like Scare, Beijing Calls It 'Winter Occurrence'

As photos and videos emerge on social media showing hospitals in China swamped with people amid rising cases of human metapneumovirus or HMPV - a respiratory illness with symptoms similar to those of a flu - there are serious concerns of another health crisis after COVID-19.

Beijing however, has downplayed the developments in recent days, passing it off as an annual occurrence in winter.

As international reports cautioned travelers to reconsider their travel plans to China for the time being, Beijing issued a press statement to address such concerns. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that "Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season".

Reassuring citizens and tourists, she said "I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China", adding that "It is safe to travel in China".

When asked about the overcrowded hospitals and reports of the surge in respiratory illnesses, she said "The diseases appears to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year". She also urged citizens and tourists to refer to the guidelines issued by the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China.

Over the last few days there has been a sudden spike in respiratory illnesses across China, reminding people of a similar surge during COVID-19. The media in neighbouring countries like Indonesia, India, and Japan also cautioned its citizens to be aware of the situation in China and take needed precautions.

Hospitals in China have been overwhelmed by cases of HMPV, influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19.

WHAT IS HUMAN METAPNEUMOVIRUS or HMPV

HMPV causes flu-like symptoms and can lead to severe respiratory issues, especially among children and vulnerable groups. It is a respiratory virus that causes upper and lower respiratory infections. The disease was first identified in 2001, however, there is no vaccine developed to prevent this.

The symptoms of HMPV are similar to those of flu, like cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath. However, in severe cases, the virus can lead to complications like bronchitis or pneumonia.

Depending on how severe a case is, the incubation period usually lasts 3-7 days and full recovery may take a few more.

HMPV is a communicable disease, which means it can spread through the air as well as through touch. Coughing or sneezing can spread it. The virus stays active on the surface of objects at room temperature, so touching such an object can also lead to getting the infection.

It is similar to Covid in many ways. Some of the similarities being that they both are respiratory illnesses and lead to coughing, fever, congestion, sore throat and shortness of breath. They both spread through respiratory droplets.

