'His Time Is Over': BJP's Sushil Modi On Nitish Kumar's 'Sharabi' Remark

He said Nitish Kumar loses his temper very often now.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi reacted strongly at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'sharabi' statement made in the Bihar Assembly today.

"The tenure of Nitish Kumar is over. He has lost his memory. He calls Prashant Kishor and BJP MLAs as 'tu', 'tum'. It happened earlier as well. He loses his temper very often now. But his disposition was not like this before," said the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar to ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday perceptibly lost his cool in the state assembly when leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked his government over several deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district's Chhapra area.

Nitish Kumar reportedly screamed at the BJP MLAs ''Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)"

At least five people died after consuming the spurious liquor in the Chhapra district of Saran today. The Police have started the investigation. Though the Police are yet to confirm the cause of death, the incident has already stirred the administration and the political scenario of Bihar.

Talking about the 'Gatbandhan' and the future roadmap of Bihar, he projects Tejashwi Yadav as the next Chief Minister of the State. Sushil said, "In the last three by-elections, BJP has got a considerable share of votes. If Nitish Kumar passes the baton to Tejashwi, BJP will be benefitted.''

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)