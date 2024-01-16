'As A Gesture': Himanta Sarma Says Cancelled Events To Avoid Clash With Congress' Yatra

"We will make sure the programme does not coincide with the yatra," he said (ANI)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has cancelled all his prefixed programmes in the state's upper districts on January 18-19, in order to avoid a clash with events of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in those areas.

He also claimed that people are "ashamed" of attending gatherings and meetings of the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi (yatra schedule) is coinciding with our welfare dates (dates on which forms are to be distributed for a new scheme). These dates were declared even before we knew he was coming," Mr Sarma told a press conference.

He dismissed Congress' allegations the form-distribution schedule of the newly-announced scheme for rural women has been fixed in a such a manner that it clashes with the yatra itinerary in those districts and adjoining areas.

"Rather, as a gesture, I have cancelled my Majuli programme on January 18 so that it does not clash with Rahul Gandhi's event. Majuli is a small district and I don't want to put the district administration in difficulty," Mr Sarma said.

Mr Sarma said he has also called off ration card distribution programmes in Jorhat and Dergaon on January 18 and January 19, the period during which the yatra is scheduled to pass through those areas.

"Beyond this, I cannot accommodate. I have cancelled all my programmes in upper Assam on January 18 and January 19, which were declared a month ago. You cannot get a more large-hearted government," he asserted.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to the state on January 20, Sarma said the programme has not been fixed yet.

"We will make sure the programme does not coincide with the yatra," he said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will travel across 833 km in 17 districts of Assam, beginning from Sivasagar on January 18.

