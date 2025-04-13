Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Himanta Sarma, Jeet Adani Discuss Rs 50,000 Crore Investment Plan In Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was expecting that the proposals given by the Adani Group for investment in various sectors would become a reality soon.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Himanta Sarma, Jeet Adani Discuss Rs 50,000 Crore Investment Plan In Assam
"Had an in depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Adani Group director Jeet Adani on Sunday and discussed the investments of Rs 50,000 crore proposed by the conglomerate during the state's business summit in February.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was expecting that the proposals given by the Adani Group for investment in various sectors would become a reality soon.

"During #AdvantageAssam2, the Adani Group made a Rs 50,000 cr investment commitment. Today along with my senior officers we had an in depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, and his team to operationalise this commitment," he said in a post on X.

"We expect the MoUs which we signed related to significant investments in developing an aero-city, hotels, cement plant and key infrastructure projects, will take off soon," he added.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced that the conglomerate will invest Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors in the state, addressing the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit in February.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jeet Adani, Jeet Adani Latest, Jeet Adani Latest News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now