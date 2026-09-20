'Football Will Deflate': Himanta Sarma Jabs Mamata Banerjee Over Party Symbol

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took a swipe at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the Election Commission's decision to temporarily freeze the Trinamool Congress' existing name and its 'Jora Ghash Phul' (twin flowers and grass) symbol, saying the new "football player" symbol allotted to her faction would also soon "get deflated".

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of Trinamool on Friday got the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'football player' symbol ahead of the October 6 bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. The rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the 'envelope' symbol.

Speaking to reporters after his first visit to West Bengal following BJP's historic win in the state Assembly elections, Sarma claimed that Banerjee would not return to power in West Bengal.

"Mamata is gone now. She will not come back. Forget about her. If you keep worrying about Mamata, your blood pressure will rise. Now (Chief Minister) Suvendu (Adhikari) will develop the state and Mamata will sit and watch how development is done," he said.

He also targeted the Trinamool's new electoral symbol.

"The twin flowers are gone. After two days, even the football will be gone. Nothing will remain," Sarma said, adding, "The football will get deflated. Wait for two days; Mamata didi will be nowhere."

Sarma also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the arrest of the party's candidate for the Nandigram bypoll, Milan Pradhan.

Pradhan was arrested by the West Bengal Police on Friday based on four pending non-bailable warrants dating back to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition agitation. According to the police, the cases involve serious charges, including murder and attempt to murder.

The political stakes in Nandigram intensified after Mamata Banerjee withdrew her faction's candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, and announced support for the Congress nominee.

Following Pradhan's arrest, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress accused the BJP-led state government of a political vendetta and described the action as "murder of democracy".

Sarma, however, defended the police action and questioned the Congress leadership's decision to field a candidate facing criminal cases.

"Did Rahul Gandhi give him a licence to murder?" Sarma asked.

"What kind of a candidate will you call him? I have read in the newspapers that two or three murder cases were registered against him in 2007. This is a murder case. What kind of party are you running? When the matter comes before the authorities, the police will definitely have to arrest him as it is their duty. That is the law," he said.

Sarma also launched a personal attack on the Congress leader, saying, "Rahul Gandhi is completely mad. I find it very amusing whenever I see him. He is seen sometimes on television, sometimes in India and sometimes abroad."

The developments come amid heightened political activity in West Bengal ahead of the October 6 by-elections, with the dispute over the Trinamool's name and symbol adding another layer to the contest.