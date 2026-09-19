Mamata Banerjee's Pick For Rejinagar Bypoll Withdraws Candidature, Day After Nandigram Blow

It's the season of political setbacks for Mamata Banerjee. A day after her candidate for Nandigram withdrew from the bypoll battle, her party's candidate for Rejinagar by-election has done the same.

Mamata Banerjee's party candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury left the battlefield on Saturday.

Both Nandigram and Rejinagar are set to vote on October 6 in the by-elections. And Mamata Banerjee has now lost candidates in both the seats.

Earlier on Friday, Nandigram candidate from Mamata Banerjee's faction Sanchita Pradhan Dey had withdrew her nomination after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

After her own candidate backed out of the Nandigram bypoll, Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced support to the Congress nominee. But eventhat surprise move was checkmated as the Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested on Fiiday evening in a 2007 murder case.