Himanta Sarma Intensifies Attack On Assam Gen Z Candidate Over Beef Row

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has continued attacks on Assam Jatiya Parishad's (AJP) Central Guwahati candidate Kunki Choudhury and her mother Sujata Gurung Choudhury for their alleged consumption of beef.

A wave of such allegations has caused political tension between the AJP and BJP ahead of the Assam Assembly polls. Sarma said, "Now, Muslim people don't eat beef and are consuming buffalo meat after my request. We don't support beef-eating culture in Assam. We have a cattle preservation act in Assam and according to the law, if anyone violates the law, they will be jailed for three years."

Sarma also threatened legal action. "I am not going to spare those who eat cow meat. As per law, I am going to file an FIR against them," he added.

Amid the beef row, Kunki Choudhury faced backlash during her rally in Guwahati on Friday. In a viral video, protesters are heard chanting "AJP go back". She alleged that the BJP's IT cell has made an AI-generated video of her and is circulating it on social media. "Why such desperation? Why has the BJP IT cell been spending so much money and efforts to make such videos? If they want to make a video, they can come to my house and I will give a statement," she said.

As Assam gears up to vote on April 9, Sarma held a massive roadshow in Jorhat on Saturday, considered the home turf of Congress' Gaurav Gogoi. Gogoi is an MP from Jorhat seat, but is facing a challenge from sitting MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami.

Given Goswami's popularity in Jorhat and his long relation with the people of the constituency, it will be interesting to see how Gogoi consolidates votes in his favour.

Talking to reporters during the roadshow, Sarma said, "Today, a sea of people in Jorhat have come out in support of Hitendra Nath Goswami. People will vote for development and he will win with a huge margin.In upper Assam, we will win in every seat."