Himachal Warns Against Spreading False News About Chief Minister

FIRs will be filed against those spreading fake news against Sukhvinder Sukhu in Himachal (File)

The Himachal Pradesh Government has warned that FIRs will be filed against those spreading false news against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on social media.

Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan said the state government has taken strict action against the dissemination of false news targeting the chief minister on social media.

In the statement, he said that instructions have been issued to register FIRs against those responsible for spreading misleading information.

He said that there has been a concerted effort to tarnish the image of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister through unfounded propaganda on social media for the last few days.

"This is an unfortunate and deliberate conspiracy," he said.

In response, the Chief Minister's Office has directed that FIRs be filed against the channels involved in this false propaganda. Besides, legal action would be taken to put an end to the baseless and malicious content being circulated, the statement said.

