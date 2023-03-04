Himachal Villagers Pool Funds For Road After Years Of Government Inaction

The proposed road will be half a kilometre long, and will connect 3 villages. (Representational)

After waiting for years for authorities to heed their requests to build a road, residents of three villages here donated their lands and arranged funds for the construction of a 500-metre road.

The road will connect three villages -- Lambloo, Ghumarin and Gumar -- of the Lambloo gram panchayat.

According to villagers, they decided to take matters into their own hands after waiting for years for the authorities to act on their requests to build a road.

Gram panchayat pradhan Kartar Singh Chauhan said on Saturday that he appealed to villagers to come forward for the cause, following which Vishal Kanungo, Vishal Bhardwaj and Ashok Kumar from the three villages offered their lands for building the road and provided funds for it.

They also arranged a JCB machine to complete the task.

Mr Chauhan described the three land donors as a source of inspiration.

After this, he claimed, the concerned department has prepared a proposal for building a road for the villages which will be included in the coming budget.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)