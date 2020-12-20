Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Manali Shiver At Sub-Zero Temperatures

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali and Mandi shivered at sub zero temperatures in the last 24 hours. (File)

Icy winds swept through the hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday as several places recording sub zero temperatures, the meteorological department said.

The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11 degrees Celsius, Met centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali and Mandi shivered at sub zero temperatures in the last 24 hours.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Mandi and Manali was recorded at minus 2.1 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Kufri and Dalhousie recorded a low of 5.3 and 5.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded as 8.1 degrees Celsius, he added.

