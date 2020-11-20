Himachal Pradesh's Keylong Records Lowest Temperature At -5 Degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie was recorded at 0.4 degrees Celsius (Representational)

Cold wave continued in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with tourist places Keylong and Kalpa shivering at below zero degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was recorded as the coldest place in the state at minus 5 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri was recorded at 0.4, 3.2 and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively, Mr Singh said.

He said Shimla recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

The weather in the state remained dry on Friday, Mr Singh said.