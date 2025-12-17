"Escape From Delhi Air?" Video Of Hundreds Of Cars Near Rohtang Pass Is Viral

It's almost Christmas, and a thick blanket of smog has enveloped Delhi, forcing many of the national capital's residents to temporarily move to the hills. That, though, has also caused heavy traffic in parts of Himachal Pradesh, with videos showing a long stretch of vehicles, both private and commercial, at a standstill near Rohtang Pass.

The clip was shared on X with the caption, “Escape from toxic AQI or what? This jam isn't on some city road, it's Rohtang Pass. No snowfall yet. No vacations. Still such massive traffic. So what exactly is pulling everyone up there?” the post read.

Escape from toxic AQI or what ? ????

This jam isn't on some city road, it's Rohtang Pass. No snowfall yet. No vacations. Still such massive traffic. So what exactly is pulling everyone up there? pic.twitter.com/cc21YIujVP — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) December 16, 2025

Social media users reacted to the jam.

A user commented, “AQI so bad people treating Rohtang like it's the last level of Earth.”

Another wrote, “Horrible as ever. Mountains are not calling anyone. They are screaming for help and want to avoid all cars.”

“Soon their AQI will also increase,” a comment read.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of almost 300, placing it in the ‘very poor' category.

Delhi‑NCR's air quality, a seasonal concern post-Diwali, has worsened in recent weeks, frequently swinging between “very poor” and “severe” categories. Several localities have recorded AQI values above 400, levels considered hazardous to health, driven by stagnant weather, low wind speeds, and thick smog layers blanketing the region. The toxic smog is affecting thousands of residents, with many reporting burning eyes, difficulty breathing, headaches, and other respiratory symptoms.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's remarks on deploying mist sprayers at pollution hotspots to manage AQI readings drew sharp criticism from former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He accused the government of “hiding” pollution data and questioned Gupta's claim that AQI “is like temperature.”

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI above 300 is classified as “very poor,” while readings above 400 are considered “severe.” Authorities have deployed 305 mist sprayers at nine pollution hotspots across the city.