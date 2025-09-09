Himachal Pradesh Becomes Fourth Fully Literate State. Which Are The Others

Himachal Pradesh is now the fourth fully literate state in India, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday. With a 99.3 per cent literacy rate, higher than the national benchmark of 95 per cent, Himachal joins Mizoram, Tripura and Goa on the list.

Mr Sukhu made the announcement on the occasion of International Literacy Day on September 8, under the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme.

"At the time of Independence, the entire country was known as illiterate, and Himachal's literacy rate was just 7 per cent. After 78 years of Independence, Himachal has become a fully literate state," said Mr Sukhu in his address.

Apart from Tripura, Mizoram, Goa and Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh became the first Union Territory to achieve this feat.

Mizoram

On May 20, 2025, Mizoram became the first fully literate state in India. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PFLS) survey data for 2023-24, the literacy rate of Mizoram is 98.2 per cent. It ranked third in India with a literacy rate of 91.33 per cent, according to the 2011 Census.

Goa

Goa became the second state in the country to be officially declared fully literate under the ULLAS initiative, achieving a 100 per cent literacy rate. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state earlier had a 94 per cent literacy rate, and after training programmes under ULLAS, it has now reached full literacy.

Tripura

Tripura became the third state after Mizoram and Goa to achieve full literacy, with a literacy rate of 95.6 per cent. This is a remarkable achievement, given that the state's literacy rate was only 20.24 per cent in 1961.

Ladakh

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh BD Mishra announced that Ladakh has become the first Union Territory to be fully literate, achieving a literacy rate of 97 per cent.

India Literacy Rate

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that India's literacy rate has risen from 74 per cent in 2011 to 80.9 per cent in 2023-24. "True progress will come only when literacy becomes a lived reality for every citizen," he said.