Tripura Becomes India's 3rd Fully Literate State After Mizoram, Goa

Tripura is now the third Indian state, after Mizoram and Goa, to become a fully literate state, surpassing the 95% benchmark set by the Ministry of Education for a state to be declared fully literate.

The state's literacy rate reached 95.6%. Director (Adult Education), Union Ministry of Education, Preeti Meena, said that after Mizoram and Goa, Tripura became the third in India to attain the distinction of being a fully literate state.

According to UNESCO, states that cross the 95 per cent mark would be declared as fully literate, she said.

"According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report published for Financial Year 2023-24, Tripura's literacy rate stood at 93.7%. According to a previous survey, the state's non-literate population was 23,184," she said.

"By successfully implementing the 'ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) - New India Literacy Programme', Tripura's literacy rate has now increased to 95.6%," she added.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that in 1961, the state's literacy rate was merely 20.24%. "Overcoming numerous challenges, the state's literacy steadily rose, reaching 87.22 per cent in the 2011 Census from 73.66 per cent in 2001," he said.

In per capita income and GDP, Tripura is the second-highest among northeastern states.