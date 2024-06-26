Ladakh Achieves 97% Literacy, Becomes Fully 'Functionally Literate

Ladakh has achieved a 97% literacy rate following the implementation of the ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram scheme, making it a fully "functionally literate" administrative unit. At a function conducted at Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra (SSK) in Leh, the lieutenant governor of Ladakh, BD Mishra, stated that the accomplishment is indicative of the administration's dedication to enabling its people via Foundational Literacy & Numeracy (FLN), a term that include fundamental abilities in reading, writing, and maths.

Dr Mishra urged students to aspire beyond job-seeking to job creation, lauding Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the NEP 2020, which fosters national progress.

Sanjay Kumar, secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, commended Ladakh on this significant accomplishment, affirming the Ministry's support for enhancing the region's education system.

ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored initiative running from 2022 to 2027. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it aims to empower adults aged 15 and above, regardless of background, who missed out on formal schooling, integrating them into society to enhance national development.

The programme comprises five key components: Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Critical Life Skills, Basic Education, Vocational Skills, and Continuing Education. ULLAS envisions a literate Bharat - Jan Jan Saakshar, fostering a sense of civic duty and driven by volunteerism.

Nationally, it has benefited over 77 lakh individuals to date, supported by the ULLAS Mobile App which boasts 1.29 crore learners and 35 lakh volunteer teachers.