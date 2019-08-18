18 Killed Due To Heavy Rain In Himachal, Schools To Remain Shut Tomorrow

Portion of the road in Balichowki area of Mandi district was damaged due to continuous rain in the area.

At least 18 people were killed and nine others injured due to rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

Shimla District Magistrate Amit Kashyap has said in an order that schools in Shimla will remain closed on Monday due to heavy rainfall and landslide in the Himachal tourist town.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the district will continue to witness thunderstorm and heavy rainfall for the next two days.

All private and government educational institutions in Kullu region will also remain closed tomorrow, August 19.

Eight people died in Shimla, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts, they added.

Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office in Shimla, leaving three persons dead. One person was injured in the incident, police said.

Two Nepalese nationals died and three others were injured after when a tree fell on their house in Narkand area in Shimla district.

In another incident, a labourer was killed and six were injured after the wall of a house collapsed in the Lower Cemetery area following heavy rainfall early on Sunday, police said. The man was identified as Shah Alam, a resident of Bihar's Kishanganj district.

A man was killed after a landslide hit his truck on the national highway near Hatkoti Kenchi in Shimla''sRohru subdivision.

Two persons were killed in a house collapse in Chamba district. The incident took place at Lona in Mehla subdivision at 3.30 am, killing a 70-year-old man and a seven-year-old child, Chamba SP Monica Bhutunguru said.

In Kullu, a man was washed away in Sujwad Nullah when locals were trying to rescue him.

Besides, a tourist died due to a landslide in Balarga between Manikaran and Barsheni, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Richa Verma said.

In Solan district, two persons were killed in a building collapse at Manakpura in Baddi tehsil.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

