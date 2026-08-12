Himachal Man Throws 6-Year-Old Son In River After Argument With Wife, Surrenders

A man allegedly threw his six-year-old son into the swollen Ravi river after an argument with his wife on phone, following which he surrendered before police in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Hitesh Kumar. His wife has been living at her maternal home in Amritsar with their younger son for the past month, while the six-year-old was staying with his father, they said.

Kumar had an argument with his wife over the phone after which he took his son Gagandeep to Parel bridge and threw him into the river on Monday night, police said.

On Tuesday morning, Kumar called the police helpline 112 and informed them about the incident. Police initially questioned his claim but, after visiting the location and conducting an inquiry, found that the child was missing from the rented accommodation where he had been living.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a search operation was launched in the river. However, strong current and high water level hampered the operation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Chamba) Dinesh Sharma said searches were being conducted at likely locations in the river, but the child had not been traced so far.

Police have seized the wife's mobile phone and are questioning her. Investigators are trying to ascertain what transpired between the couple before the incident, the police said.

Kumar had been living in a rented room in Parel for about a year. He had previously worked for a private company in Baddi and was currently working as a daily-wage labourer, they said.

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