Military Aircraft To Land On Highway In Rajasthan In Drill: Report

The highway airstrip in is Rajasthan's Barmer district (Representational)

Military aircraft will land on a national highway in Rajasthan's Barmer on Wednesday to showcase the improved quality of road infrastructure in the country.

"Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari would be visiting Barmer along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the activation of the first airstrip that has been developed on a national highway," Transport Ministry officials said.

The National Highways Authority of India have constructed each and every part of the infrastructure in close coordination with Indian Air Force officials, they said.

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway has a similar airstrip where fighter jets have landed and taken off in military drills.

The airstrip in Barmer district would be the first such facility on a national highway.

A total of 12 national highways have been identified as emergency landing airstrips that will enable rescue operation to run faster. These highways are in different states.