High Court Permits Release Of Controversial Movie 'Hamare Baarah'

The Bombay High Court today allowed the release of actor Annu Kapoor-starrer "Hamare Baarah" movie after its makers agreed to delete certain objectionable portions.

The film, which was originally slated for release on June 7 and then on June 14, is likely to hit the screens on June 21.

The film got embroiled in a legal battle after a bunch of petitions were filed in the high court claiming that it distorted the Quran and was derogatory towards the Islamic faith and the Muslim community.

The pleas sought a ban on the release of the movie.

A division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla viewed the film and suggested certain changes to it which both the makers and the petitioners agreed to.

Pursuant to this, the court said the makers shall make the necessary changes and then release the movie.

The makers later said that necessary changes would be made and a certificate would be obtained from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), commonly known as the Censor Board. The makers are now planning to release the movie on June 21.

The high court also imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on the makers of the movie for releasing the trailer before receiving certification from the CBFC.

Earlier this month, the high court postponed the release of the movie.

It later permitted the release after the makers said the objectionable portions would be deleted as directed by the CBFC.

The petitioners then moved the Supreme Court, which last week stayed the release of the movie and directed the high court to hear and take an appropriate decision.

On Tuesday, the high court said it had seen the movie and found nothing objectionable in it that was against the Quran or the Muslim community, and observed that the film is in fact aimed at upliftment of women.

It also said that the Indian public was "not gullible or silly".

On Wednesday, the parties concerned submitted consent terms to the court stating that they have arrived at a consensus regarding removal of certain objectionable portions and dialogues in the movie.

The changes would include displaying of the disclaimer for 12 seconds to enable viewers to read the text and also inclusion of an extra verse from the Quran as sought by the petitioners.

The petitioners said they do not have any objection against the release of the movie once the changes are made.



