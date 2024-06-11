Heroin Worth Rs 25 Crore Seized In Tripura, 2 Arrested: Cops

Two drug peddlers have been arrested in this connection, the police said. (Representational)

Tripura Police have seized over 2 kg heroin valued at Rs 25 crore, an official said on Monday, adding that two drug peddlers have been arrested in this connection.

North Tripura District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said that, based on input, the Officer-in-Charge of Damchera police station, adjoining Mizoram, intercepted a vehicle and recovered the 2.212 kg heroin contained in 177 plastic cases.

He said that two drug peddlers -- Sahidul Rahaman (35) and Jasim Uddin (36) -- were arrested.

Another police officer said that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar and brought to Tripura via Mizoram and intended to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

