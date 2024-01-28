Hero Cop Saves French Man Who Fell Unconscious At Delhi Airport

The passenger fainted near a security hold inside Delhi airport (Representational)

A 63-year-old French national, who fell unconscious at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, was saved by a CISF personnel, a force spokesperson said on Sunday. The personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive the man, the official said.

The incident took place around noon on January 26 when Bertrand Patrick queued up for security check to take an Air Vistara flight to Paris, he said.

However, Mr Patrick fell unconscious in the security-hold area and CISF Sub-Inspector Puneet Kumar Tiwari, who was working on the x-ray scanner nearby, rushed to him and administered CPR, following which the flier regained consciousness.

A doctor stationed at the IGI was called in and he administered the initial treatment to the passenger, the spokesperson said.

Mr Patrick soon showed signs of improvement and the doctor declared him fit to fly, he said.

"Due to alertness and prompt action by the CISF personnel, a precious life was saved," the official said.

CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with providing counter-terrorist security cover to the IGI airport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)