Hemant Soren Gives Date To Probe Agency For Questioning In Land Scam Case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about his availability for questioning on January 31, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, sources said.

According to the sources, a mail was sent on Monday informing his availability to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per sources, the central agency issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Soren and asked him to be available for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning.

Notably, this is the tenth summons in the land scam case.

Earlier on January 22, ED issued summons to Soren for the ninth time asking him to be available for questioning between January 27 to 31 in the case.

Meanwhile, on January 20, the Enforcement Directorate arrived in Ranchi to question the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the land scam case.

The eighth summon was issued to Soren on January 13, asking him to be available for questioning between January 16 to 20, in the case.

ED had previously issued a summons to Jharkhand CM Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case.

The central agency concluded its day-long search of Soren's media advisor Abhishek Prasad's residence in Ranchi earlier on January 3.

